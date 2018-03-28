Cash stolen from car at Co Armagh church

Cash has been stolen from a car parked outside a Co Armagh church.

Police are probing the theft which happened ooutside Vinecash Presbyterian Church, Battlehill Road, on Tuesday afternoon around 1:30pm

PSNI

The PSNI said: “If you saw anything suspicious in the area regardless how small please give us a call on 101 and provide the Police reference number 834 27/03/2018

“With Easter almost here many of you will be heading to church services and various other events over the holidays. Can I just take the opportunity to provide you with some crime prevention advice:

“Don’t leave valuables in your car when unattended. If this isn’t possible then please ensure that they are hidden from view.

“Lock your car, even if you are just popping into the shop for a pint of milk. All a thief needs is an opportunity and a few seconds if we make it easy for them.

“And finally, if you do see anything suspicious around cars then call us on 101.”