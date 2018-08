A £200 fine was imposed on a 39-year-old man last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a no insurance offence.

Tomas Varnelis, Ulsterville Park, Portadown, was also banned for six months and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard he was stopped on February 14 this year on the Armagh Road in Portadown and admitted he did not have insurance.

Varnelis did not appear in court and was convicted in his absence.