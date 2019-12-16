Cecil Robert 'Foggie' Ellis: PSNI granted more time to question two suspects

'Critical information' received by the PSNI led to the launch of a murder appeal after the body of Cecil 'Foggie' Ellis was found say police.

Detectives have today confirmed that the man whose body was found at a house in Clonaugh Park in Portadown last week was 49 year old Cecil Robert R Ellis, known to family and friends as 'Foggy'.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan from PSNI's Major Investigation Team said: "Mr Ellis was found dead at his home at approximately 9:54am on Monday, 9 December.

"Following the post mortem examination, and after receiving critical information, a murder investigation was launched. On Saturday 14 December, two men were arrested on suspicion of murder.

"We have now been granted an extra 24 hours to question the 18 year old suspect and a further 36 hours for the 24 year old.

" At this point I would also like to thank the local community for all of the invaluable information they have provided to my detectives to date, however we still need people to get in touch and tell us what they know so we can establish exactly what happened. We are releasing an image of Mr Ellis in hopes it will spark a memory in someone and bring forth some information that could assist our investigation.

"If you were in Clounagh Park between 10:30 pm on Sunday 8 December and 9:45am on Monday 9 December please search your memory and think back on what you saw or heard during that time. You can get in touch with the investigation team by calling 101 quoting reference number 414 of 09/12/19.

""Alternatively information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."