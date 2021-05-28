Child gets Snapchat message selling drugs disguised as sweets

The message was sent to the child from someone they didn’t know with a vivid display of drugs for sale, says Sinn Fein Cllr Catherine Nelson.

The message is colourful and entitled ‘Edibles’ with ‘Gummies’ for sale at £20; ‘Nerds and Millions’ at £!5 and ‘Cookies and brownies’ for £10.

A cartoon image of a chef with green goggles also appears on the message.

Child received Snapchat message offering drugs for sale disguised as sweets.

It also comes with the message “Add him up folks.”

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Cllr Nelson said: “I have been contacted by a concerned parent re an account that has appeared on Snapchat and is sending messages to users that have not added them.

“The Username is spacedout2021

“Just check your child’s snapchat to ensure this account has not been in touch.

“I have contacted the PSNI,” she said.

