'Clown' among three arrested after shoplifting spree in NI town

A man wearing a 'clown' mask was one of three arrested after a shoplifting spree in an NI town.

The trio caused quite a commotion across Lurgan yesterday afternoon before the PSNI intervened.

Clown

It is understood several shops and people were targeted at different locations through the Co Armagh town.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "If you were in Lurgan yesterday around lunch time you may have seen some commotion in the town centre.

"Local Neighbourhood and District Support Team officers were dealing with a few reports of shoplifting around Millennium Way.

"Believe it or not one of the suspects was described as wearing a clown mask.

"A short time later we were able to detain and arrest three males on suspicion of theft and a number of other offences.

"All goods were recovered as well as the clown mask.

"All three remain in custody awaiting interview. Stick to the circus work boys!"