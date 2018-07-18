Co Down farmer jailed for cattle movement offences

A Co Down farmer has been sentenced to four months in prison at Newry Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty to cattle movement offences.

Christopher David Potts, 23, of High Street, Gilford failed to notify DAERA that six cattle had been moved on to his holding, failed to notify the department of the movement of 19 cattle off his holding, and was convicted on two counts of failing to dispose of animal carcasses.

He was also fined £1,000.

This case arose as a result of a number of discrepancies found at a cattle identification inspection of Mr Potts’ herd, carried out by DAERA’s Welfare and Enforcement Branch.