Collected tablets without permission

A 22-year-old man was given a prison sentence last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for collecting prescription tablets without permission.

Jason Hughes, Hillcrest Mews, Craigavon, admitted that he dishonestly made a false representation that he had the authority to collect prescribed medication on January 28 this year.

The defendant appeared in custody in the dock of the court.

Defence barrister Conor Lunny said his client’s uncle was the name on the prescription for Tramadol pills.

He explained that Hughes had been released from prison but was now on remand for further offending.

“He had an unenviable record for someone of his age,” added Mr Lunny who added that Hughes struggled with substances and knew there was only one option open to the court.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said this was a serious matter and the defendant’s record for dishonesty didn’t help him.

She sentenced him to three months in prison and ordered him to pay a £25 offender’s levy.