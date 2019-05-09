Committed offence on way to probation

Even though his insurance had been cancelled a 31-year-old man used his motorcycle to go to an appointment with the probation service.

Brian Purdy, Bredan Park, Magheralin, was fined £350 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for not being insured on February 20 this year. He was also given six points.

The court heard he was stopped on a motorcycle on the Northway and police checks showed he was not insured. He had failed to make a payment and the insurance was cancelled in December. Purdy had a provisional licence.

Mr Richard Monteith, representing the defendant, said he had taken the theory party of his test. He explained that Purdy had been on his way to a probation appointment and had completed 52 hours of 70 he had been given at another court. He was also engaging with the addictions unit.

Mr Monteith said his client worked in Tandragee and as he lived in Magheralin he would face a difficult commute if he was put off the road and his job was likely to go.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, told Purdy he needed to get his test done.