Concern at number of bins stolen from Mourneview area

A rise in the number of bins being stolen from south Lurgan has been described as a ‘worrying trend’ by a local MLA.

The DUP’s Carla Lockhart has spoken out about the large number of bin thefts within the Mourneview area.

She said she has received a number of complaints on this subject.

Speaking on the matter Carla Lockhart said: “This is a worrying trend and particularly when it affects the more vulnerable in our society and elderly people.

“Perhaps some are doing this as a prank but it’s not funny and causes distress to those who are the victims,” said Mrs Lockhart.

“If you see anyone doing this report it to the police,” she said. “This is a criminal offence and should be treated as such.

“There is also the potential for bins to be used by a subversive element and that would be most concerning. I am continuing to liaise with the authorities in this regard.”