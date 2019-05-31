Concerns over building site

Concerns have been expressed over anti-social behaviour around a building site in the Mourneview area of Lurgan.

Mourneview Community Association said it had been contacted by concerned residents from Glenavon Lane about the ongoing problems at the new housing site.

They said: “This resulted in a fire being lit inside one of the new houses over the weekend and also bottles broken on the main Glenavon Lane.

The group also expressed concerns about a deep trench dug at the Greenhill Park site, coming from The Hollows.

They said there was a danger of youngsters falling into the trench.

The association said: ”This needs to stop before someone is seriously hurt.”