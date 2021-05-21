Consignment of unauthorised medicines seized at Belfast depot

Details of seizure , after a package was stopped at a Belfast Depot, were revealed by the Veterinary Medicines Directorate on Thursday (May 20).

The veterinary medicines were identified by a courier company based at a Belfast Depot. The products were then detained and subsequently seized by the DAERA.

This parcel was addressed to residential premises in Craigavon, County Armagh and was shipped from Australia.

The parcel contained: Two 100ml bottles of Folic Acid and Vitamin B12 injection and five x 20ml bottles of AMP-5 Injection

The Folic acid and vitamin B12 injection was labelled for the treatment of macrocytic anaemia in horses and dogs. The AMP-5 injection was labelled as a coronary vasodilator for horses and dogs.

These medicines are not authorised UK veterinary medicines. The medicines were seized under Regulation 25 (Importation of unauthorised veterinary medicinal products) of the Veterinary Medicines Regulations 2013.

