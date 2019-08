Police are hunting for a silver vehicle after copper was stolen from property in the Craigavon area.

They are also investigating criminal damage at Drumford Meadows.

A number of roads have been closed off.

It is believed this has happened between 4.30pm on August 27 and 7.45am on Wednesday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Were you in the area during this time, did you see anybody or a silver vehicle acting suspiciously in the area.

“If you know anything, give us a call on 101 quoting police reference 280 of the 28th August.”