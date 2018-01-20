Cousins fought each other in a shop

Two cousins who fought with each other in a Lurgan shop then continued with the fight when they went out onto the street.

They were Benjamin George John McCaughley (28), The Stone Barn, Springhill Road, Lurgan and Joseph George John Gentle (32), Gilpinstown, Lurgan.

Both were dealt with for disorderly behaviour offences last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

The court heard that on December 23 last year in Sports Direct in Lurgan a fight broke out between members of the travelling community.

CCTV showed both of the defendants exchanging punches before being separated by customers.

Outside the shop they continued to fight in Market Street.

McCaughey appeared at court and pleaded guilty to the charges through his solicitor, Mr Peter Murphy.

He explained that his client would say he was in Sports Direct when Gentle came in and started to fight with him.

McCaughley was defending himself, his solicitor told the court.

Mr Murphy added that the defendant was told to go by police but he stayed on and he should have taken the advice of the police.

McCaughley was fined £250 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

Gentle did not appear in court and a barrister representing him said he was in Scotland visiting his grandmother who was ill.

He added that his client got involved in a fight with his cousin.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, fined Gentle £400 saying this was reflective of his record.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.