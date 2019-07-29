Craigavon bomb attack: Police hunting man who ran from improvised booby trap

Detectives investigating an attempt to kill police officers in Craigavon at the weekend have issued a description of a man seen running from the scene.

An appeal has also been made for anyone with information on those who manufactured the components of the elaborate explosive device to come forward.

Police were lured to the Tullygally Road around midnight on Friday by a hoax report of a mortar-type device having been fired at a PSNI patrol.

The officers tasked to investigate discovered what looked like a discarded improvised mortar. However, an explosive device had been concealed in a concrete block – designed to explode when moved.

“This was clearly designed to kill anyone who lifted or moved the device,” Detective Superintendent Richard Campbell said.

“This device was manufactured somewhere, the metal tube that was designed to look like a mortar had to be made by someone. The concrete block, in which the explosive device was contained, was manufactured by someone.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information about activity in an outbuilding or garage in recent days or weeks that may seem out of the ordinary to get in touch with detectives.

“This device had to be transported to the area where it was planted and I am appealing for anyone who saw any unusual activity or vehicles acting suspiciously in the area of Tullygally Road on Friday night or in recent days or weeks to get in touch.”

Det Supt Campbell said police want to trace a man – described as being between 5’6” and 5’9” tall, of slim or medium build in their late teens or early 20s – seen running from the bus stop around 11.45pm.

“They were described as wearing a light grey or beige long sleeved hooded top with the hood up and their face covered.

“They are reported to have made their way from the bus stop into open ground that borders the Tullygally Road, Aldervale flats and Drumglass Estate in an area known locally as the Black Path.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 and ask to speak to detectives in the Terrorism Investigation Unit in Castlereagh, or to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Speaking on the BBC Radio Nolan Show today, the senior officer said he did not think the security situation was deteriorating significantly.

“Our officers are constantly aware and have been under severe threat for 10 years, so this is not something that is new to us,” he said.