Crashed after ‘foolish decision to drive’

After having a few drinks a 29-year-old man decided to drive and crashed into a car in Portadown, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Feilim Livingstone, Mowran Road, Markethill, was fined £200 and banned for 12 months for driving with excess alcohol in his breath.

He was also fined £100 and given a concurrent three months ban for having defective tyres on his vehicle.

The court heard that on September 7 this year at 2.40am police were called to West Street after a van had crashed into a car.

A preliminary breath test gave a reading of 81 and an evidential test gave a reading of 72.

A check of the van showed that both of the front tyres were defective.

Defence barrister Conor Coulter said his client had gone to a public house to pay a mechanic for work he had carried out for the MOT.

He added that Livingstone had a few drinks and tried to get a lift from his sister, but when he couldn’t, made a foolish decision to drive.

The barrister handed in references which ‘spoke of his good character’.