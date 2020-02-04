Criminal damage and assault

A pre-sentence report was ordered last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court after a 19-year-old man admitted three charges.

Conor Watt, whose address was given as Moyraverty Centre, Craigavon, is accused of criminal damage to a fence, mirror and Christmas decorations.

The charges relate to an incident which took place on December 29 last year.

The defendant is also charged with two assaults on police officers on the same date.

The defendant appeared in court via videolink from Hydebank.

Defence barrister Ciara Ennis indicated pleas of guilty by his client to all of the charges.

District Judge Rosie Watters adjourned the matter until February 14 in order to obtain a pre-sentence report on the matter.