A pre-sentence report was ordered last Friday at Craigavon Court after a 29-year-old man admitted two offences.

Jonny Titmus, Parkmore, Craigavon, was charged with criminal damage to two CCTV cameras on February 1 this year and disorderly behaviour at Parkmore.

Mr Richard Monteith, representing the defendant, said there would be pleas of guilty to both charges. He indicated that Titmus had a relevant record.

District Judge Steven Keown adjourned sentencing until March 27.