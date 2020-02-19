Damaged Christmas decorations at house

A 20-year-old man who damaged items belonging to his family was put on probation last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Conor Watt, whose address was given as Moyraverty Centre, Craigavon, admitted criminal damage to a fence, mirror and Christmas decorations on December 29 last year.

He also pleaded guilty to two common assaults on police on the same date.

The case had been adjourned to get a pre-sentence report.

Watt appeared at last week’s court by way of videolink from Hydebank young offenders centre.

A prosecutor said that police were called to Garrymore where the defendant’s mother said he had caused damage.

The cost of the damage was said to be £175.

As he was being detained Watt assaulted police officers.

When interviewed he said he couldn’t remember anything but accepted he caused the damage.

Deputy District Judge Peter Magill said he was minded to go with the recommendation in the report.

“It seems to be he would benefit from some sort of support,” he added.

He imposed a probation order for 12 months and ordered Watt to pay £175 in compensation giving him 26 weeks to pay it.