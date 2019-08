A 54-year-old man who has admitted damaging a church window will be sentenced next month at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Earl Thomas Mahood, Oakdene Park, Portadown, was charged with criminal damage to a window belonging to a Presbyterian church on December 12 last year.

His solicitor, Mr Conor Downey, indicated a plea to the charge.

Deputy District Judge Peter Magill adjourned the case until September 13 to get a pre-sentence report.