Detectives from PSNI’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of Malcolm McKeown are appealing for information

Mr McKeown was shot dead on Monday evening, 19 August, in Waringstown

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery, who is leading the investigation, said: “Father-of-three Malcolm McKeown (54) was shot up to six times at close range in broad daylight on Monday evening.

CCTV Footage from Dewarts Filling Station in Waringstown as Police investigate the murder of 54 year old Malcolm McKeown. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

“His body was found slumped in his parked car at the side of Dewart’s Garage in Waringstown, Main Street, around 9pm with gunshot wounds to his head and body. However, I believe he was murdered earlier in the evening at around 7.15pm.

“Two young teenagers discovered Mr McKeown’s body – something that no child should witness and I’ve no doubt they’ve been left traumatised by this. It’s simply unacceptable.

“CCTV footage shows Mr McKeown entering the shop at Dewart’s Garage at approximately 7.15pm on Monday and then walking back to his car approximately four minutes later. It was around this time I believe that the gunman or gunmen shot him.

“Were you in Dewart’s Garage or in Waringstown Main Street at that time and did you see anything?

CCTV Footage on show as Detective Chief Inspector Pete Montgomery speaks to the media at PSNI headquarters about the investigation into the murder of 54 year old Malcolm McKeown in Waringstown. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

“I am keen to trace the driver and passengers of a dark blue or black VW Passat, registration RK62 PLX, which was seen at 6.20pm in Cambrai Heights before the shooting. I believe the gunman or men may have got out of this car, walked around the back of Dewart’s to shoot Malcolm McKeown, before fleeing and leaving Cambrai Heights in the car at 7.20pm.

“Did you see this car leaving Cambrai Heights and then travelling along the Dunkirk Road towards Summerhill Road at 7.20pm? If you were driving in these areas and have dashcam I would like to see it.

“If you live in Cambrai Heights or the adjoining streets and have private CCTV please let me know.

“This car was found burnt out on the Glenavon Lane in Lurgan just after 7.30pm. Did you see the occupants get out of it and get into a dark coloured Jeep? If so, do you know where they went? Or did they make off on foot?

CCTV Footage on show as Detective Chief Inspector Pete Montgomery speaks to the media at PSNI headquarters about the investigation into the murder of 54 year old Malcolm McKeown in Waringstown. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

“I would also like to hear from anyone who saw Mr McKeown at any stage during Monday in Lurgan or Craigavon.

“My investigation is at an early stage and I’m keeping an open mind as to the motive for the murder, however a strong line of enquiry is organised crime.

“I understand that people may be reluctant to bring forward information or evidence but I can assure that it will be treated in the strictest of confidence and that for the purpose of this investigation, I will provide anonymity for witnesses to the murder and the activities of the gunman. They will be referred to as Witness A, B, C etc and their identity will be revealed only to the Public Prosecution Service.”

Detectives are urging anyone with information to contact them on 101. Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.