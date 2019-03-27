Did not know he had no insurance

A 34-year-old man did not realise his car insurance had been cancelled when he was driving in Lurgan on December 18 last year.

Paul Matchett, Whitten Close, Portadown, was fined £100 last Wednesday at Craigavon Court for not having insurance. He was also given six points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at 11am police checks on a car being driven in Sloan Street showed there was no insurance in place. The policy had been cancelled on December 4 due to lack of payment.

Because he was an ‘R’ driver Matchett could not be given a fixed penalty.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he had passed his test in August.

He added that his client did not realise his insurance had been cancelled and he got a new policy at four o’clock the day he was stopped. The solicitor explained that Matchett’s licence would be revoked if he received six points.