Did not pay taxi fare from Belfast

After getting a taxi from Belfast a 20-year-old man didn’t pay the fare when they reached his home.

John Ward, Ardowen, Craigavon, admitted making off without payment on November 12, 2017.

He was fined £100 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court. Ward was also ordered to pay compensation of £56.

A public prosecutor said the injured party was a self-employed taxi driver who at 5.43am agreed to take Ward home to Craigavon.

The defendant said the money was in the house but when they arrived he made off.

Later he agreed to pay the £56 but he never made any attempt. He told police he was willing to pay but by December 6 he had still not paid.

Defence solicitor Pat Vernon said his client was unemployed and on universal credit.