Didn’t know about missed payment

When a payment was missed Joao Miguel Fontes Da Viega (21), Avondale Manor, Craigavon did not realise he was driving uninsured, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

He was fined £200 for not having insurance, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given six points. The offence happened on September 7 last year at Church Walk in Lurgan. Miss Siun Downey, representing the defendant, said her client had since obtained insurance.

She said an insurance company email went to his junk mail.

He was driving around oblivious that the money had not been taken from his account, said Miss Downey. He had no record.