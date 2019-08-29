Didn’t reveal he was disqualified to get cheaper insurance

Even though he was banned from driving a 44-year-old man helped to get his landlord’s daughter cheaper car insurance by not revealing he was disqualified.

Arkadrusz Metrycki, whose address was given as Glenavon Crescent, Lurgan, was sentenced last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court to obtain a pre-sentence report.

He was accused that on a date unknown between October 24 last year and March 29 this year he failed to disclose to an insurance company that he had been disqualified from driving.

He was also charged with driving while disqualified on March 23 this year, not having insurance and breach of a traffic sign.

The court heard that at 5pm a police mobile patrol was stopped at lights on Russell Drive in Lurgan when a car went through a red light and on into Union Street.

Using blue flashing beacons they stopped the car and spoke to the defendant who was the driver.

Metrycki produced a Polish licence but checks showed he was a disqualified driver which he admitted.

When his insurance company was contacted they said they would cancel the policy because he had failed to tell them he had been disqualified.

The defendant had been banned from driving for a year in October 2018.

Defence barrister Aaron Thompson said the insurance was taken out three months after the disqualification which was an aggravating feature.

On this occasion he had taken a chance to drive a car belonging to the daughter of a friend.

He explained that the daughter of the defendant’s friend and landlady was learning to drive and it was cheaper to get insurance in his name so he actually committed fraud.

Mr Thompson said the cost for the daughter was £2,500 while it was £500 in his client’s name.

She had since failed her test and got rid of the car.

He asked the judge that if she was considering a prison sentence not to make it immediate.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said there was absolutely no doubt the combination of driving while disqualified and fraud was so serious it crossed the custody threshold.

For breach of a traffic sign she imposed a £100 fine and ordered him to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

On the other charges she sentenced Metrycki to three months in prison which she suspended for two years.

The defendant was also banned from driving for nine months.