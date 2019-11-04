Direct debit had failed

When a direct debit bounced a 53-year-old man was driving uninsured in Portadown on September 3 this year.

Dariuz Pochel, whose address was given as Dorchester Park, Portadown, was fined £150 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for not having insurance.

The court heard how he was seen driving in Bridge Street in Portadown.

Police checks showed there was no insurance in place for the vehicle.

Barrister Damien Halloran, representing the defendant, said his client did have insurance but the direct debit bounced because of insufficient funds in his account.

He added that Pochel didn’t realise this until he was stopped by police on the day in question.