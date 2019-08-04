“Disgraceful” hit-and-run attack at Drumcree Orange parade

A police officer and a member of the public have been hurt in an apparent hit-and-run at an Orange Order parade in Portadown today.

Police are appealing for information following the incident at Drumcree Road.

Shortly after 1pm a silver coloured Seat Alhambra car struck a police officer and a member of the public who were in attendance at a parade in the area and made off without stopping, police said.

The car was abandoned a short time later at Churchill Park and witnesses reported seeing three men making off on foot from the car. Further reports have been received of the same car being driven dangerously through Portadown earlier in the day.

Inspector Brian Mills said: “Thankfully the officer and member of the public were not seriously injured but this incident could have been much worse. We are working to establish the identity of the driver of the car and I would ask anyone who can assist us with our enquiries to contact officers at Lurgan on 101 quoting reference number 1139 04/08/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Upper Bann UUP MLA Doug Beattie said: “We could have been looking at a completely different situation here had these thugs had the opportunity. Three men were seen running away from the abandoned vehicle a short time later.”

He added: “This is a disgraceful act which I can only assume was carried out to stir tensions within the community. Thankful the injuries sustained are not life threatening.”