Disgust as raw meat, laced with poison, found in NI housing estates

Angry residents have warned of raw meat laced with poison being thrown into gardens with animals.

Two community groups in Lurgan and Craigavon posted separate photos of raw beef and chicken found in the gardens of residents with pets.

Meat laced with poison found

In Craigavon, Meadowbrook Community Association warned: "We received these pictures this morning (yesterday). As you can imagine the resident was very angry and wants to warn other residents here and in the neighbouring areas , that these pieces of raw chicken were thrown into two gardens which have dogs.

"There’s so many theories for this but one that has spooked us would be poison.

"Please folks be vigilant and before letting your pets out check your gardens for anything that can be consumed by your pets.

"There’s also been suspicious white van with southern reg seen driving about the estate early hours during the weekend, please please be very vigilant."

Meanwhile Mourneview Community Association in Lurgan posted a photo of minced beef with a broken tablet inside.

In an online statement they said: "Folks please be careful with your pets. This piece of meat was found in the Mourneview area this morning (today).

"You can clearly see tablets in the meat.

"This is shocking and disgusting. Thank you to the resident who spotted this."