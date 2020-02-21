Drank half bottle of vodka to numb pain

A 39-year-old man claimed he drank beer and vodka in a hospital after he had injured himself and driven to accident and emergency.

Philip Trevor Hall, Clare Road, Gilford, was charged with being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle on August 3 last year.

Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday that at around 4.50am police received a report from nurses at Craigavon hospital that the defendant was in the accident and emergency department. He was intoxicated and he had parked in the hospital car park.

When police saw him he was unsteady on his feet. He provided them with his details and had a plastic bag with the keys of the vehicle in it.

Hall claimed he had consumed four beers while in the hospital waiting area and a half bottle of vodka in the toilets to help numb the pain.

District Judge Amanda Brady said it was pretty clear he was driving but he was not charged with that.

Defence barrister Damien Halloran said his client accepted he drove to the hospital.

He added that the defendant was a man who had a difficulty with alcohol.

Mr Halloran said Hall had injured himself and drove himself to hospital. The offence was in charge because he had the keys in his hand.

Hall was fined £200 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Bail was set at £100 for him to appeal against the sentence and he was given leave to drive pending appeal.