Drank wine before doing the school run

A 39-year-old woman who drank wine before driving to pick her daughter up at school was disqualified for 18 months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Neringa Bubiliene, whose address was given as Timakeel Lodge, Portadown, was also fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for driving while unfit on January 7 this year.

A £200 fine and a concurrent 18 month ban were imposed for failing to provide a specimen of breath.

The court heard that at 3.20pm police received a report of a car being driven dangerously on the Moy Road, Portadown.

It stopped in the road and the defendant was in the driver’s seat.

She was intoxicated and her speech was slurred.

She started crying and screaming and told police to go away. She refused to provide a breath sample.

When interviewed she accepted she had been driving the car to pick up her daughter from school and had two or three glasses of wine before getting into the vehicle.

The defendant thought her driving was fine and two or three glasses were nothing.

Defence solicitor Siun Downey said her client had a few drinks on Sunday night and unfortunately continued on Monday.

District Judge Amanda Brady said the defendant could not expect the minimum disqualification because the court didn’t know how drunk she was.