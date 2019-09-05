Drink driver going wrong way down one way street

When police stopped a man who was driving the wrong direction in a one way street they discovered he had been drinking and was a disqualified driver.

Mehmed Zyulkyuf (31), Keelmount Mews, Portadown, was sentenced last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for three motoring offences.

He admitted driving while disqualified on April 20 this year, not having insurance and driving with excess alcohol in his breath.

The court heard that at 11.30pm police saw a vehicle being driving the wrong direction in a one way street at Church Walk in Lurgan.

Checks showed that the defendant had been disqualified from driving and after failing a preliminary breath test an evidential sample gave a reading of 71.

Zyulkyuf said that he wasn’t aware that he had been disqualified and admitted he did not have insurance.

He also admitted he had been drinking earlier that day about four of five hours before driving the vehicle.

His barrister said that he knew there was a speeding offence in the pipeline but had buried his head in the sand.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said these offences were serious especially where a breach of a court order was involved.

She sentenced Zyulkyuf to three months in prison on each charge but suspended the sentences for two years.

The judge also banned him from driving for 12 months.