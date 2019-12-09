Drink driver had reading of 138 - the legal limit is 35

An interim driving ban on a 41-year-old woman who recorded a reading of 138 in a breath test was imposed last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Sentencing will be completed on January 8 next year after the case was adjourned to get a report from the probation service.

Nicola Briege McGuigan, whose address was given as Hillcrest Manor, Craigavon, admitted driving with excess alcohol in her breath on October 26 this year.

The court heard a vehicle was seen entering a roundabout on the Moyraverty Road at speed.

Police stopped the defendant who was driving.

She failed a preliminary breath test and an evidential test gave a reading of 138 - the legal limit is 35.

Adjourning the case until January 8 to allow time to obtain a pre-sentence report Deputy District Judge Gerard Trainor imposed an interim driving disqualification.