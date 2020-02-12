Drink driver mounted a kerb and overtook vehicle on a bend

A 40-year-old man was banned from driving for 16 months last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for an excess alcohol offence.

Aurimas Chlebanskas, whose address was given as Coronation Street, Portadown, was also fined £200 for the offence.

For not having insurance the defendant was fined a further £300, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and he was given a concurrent six month ban.

A concurrent three month ban and a £100 fine were imposed for not having a driving licence.

The court heard that on January 11 this year police saw a car with its lights on mount a kerb in Castle Street, Portadown, with both nearside tyres.

It overtook another vehicle on a bend and police stopped it in Tavanagh Avenue.

The defendant was driving and when police spoke to him the car rolled forward.

He was asked to apply the hand brake but didn’t and a police officer had to reach in and apply the brake.

There was a smell of alcohol from Chlebanskas and he admitted he did not have a licence or insurance.

An evidential breath test gave a reading of 90.

The defendant appeared in court and pleaded guilty himself to the charges.

Through an interpreter he said he was ashamed and guilty.

District Judge Steven Keown said it was a high reading so he had to go above the minimum period of disqualification.