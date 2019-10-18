Driver loses his licence and his car

A ‘foolish decision’ to drive cost a 47-year-old man not only his licence but also his car last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Antonio Agostinio Tavares, Thomas Street, Portadown, admitted driving with excess alcohol in his breath on September 3 this year.

The court heard police saw a car being driven with poor control and lane discipline at Meadow Lane, Portadown.

The defendant was the driver and smelled of intoxicating liquor. An evidential sample gave a reading of 58. He had a previous conviction.

A solicitor said Tavares had been at licensed premises and accepted he had been drinking earlier in the day. He added that he made the foolish decision to leave someone home.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, imposed a fine of £350, ordered him to pay a £15 offender’s levy, banned him for three years and ordered forfeiture of his car.