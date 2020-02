A motorist who was spotted driving along the M1 using blue and red flashing lights has been arrested.

PSNI Road Policing described the incident as 'thankfully rare' but warned against using such a device.

Item recovered by PSNI

A spokesperson said on Sunday: "A driver was stopped earlier today after being spotted using blue and red flashing lights to pass other vehicles on the M1.

"If you’re idiotic enough to buy something like this to use on a public road, expect a day in Court."