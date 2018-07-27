Driving at over 60mph in 30mph zone

While driving in Portadown a 48-year-old man reached speeds of over 60mph in a 30mph zone, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

John Anthony Fox, Ballyoran Park, Portadown, admitted an excess speed offence on May 31 this year.

The court heard that at 7am police saw a car on the Brownstown Road accelerate and it reached speeds between 60 and 65mph.

When spoken to Fox could offer no reason for driving at that speed and said he didn’t realise the speed he was doing.

Mr John McAtamney, representing the defendant, said his client was driving to work to open up the yard.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said it was a very high speed for a 30mph area.

She imposed a fine of £150, ordered him to pay a £15 offender’s levy and gave him six points saying this was reflective of his high speed.