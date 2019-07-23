Driving ban for using mobile phone

A 26-year-old woman was banned for six months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for using her phone while driving.

Angelika Kajdan, Carrigart Crescent, Craigavon, was also fined £75 for the offence.

For not having a driving licence she was fined £75.

The court heard that on March 22 this year at 3.55pm saw a female using a phone while driving on the Lurgan Road, Portadown.

She had the phone held out in front of her and had only one hand on the steering wheel.

The defendant was the holder of a Polish licence but had been living in Northern Ireland for five years and should have changed to a UK licence.

Mr Brendan Hagan, representing the defendant, said she was making the necessary arrangements to obtain a Northern Ireland licence.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that because the defendant did not have a licence she could not impose penalty points.