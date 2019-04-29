Driving licence expired 8 years

A 50-year-old man didn’t realise his licence had expired eight years previously until police told him, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Owen Thomas James Hesketh, Mill Street, Gilford, was fined £100 for driving without a licence on December 23 last year. He was also given three points. The detection took place in Union Street in Lurgan.

S defending solicitor said the licence had expired but Hesketh just didn’t realise this until police told him. District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, pointed out he had been driving for eight years without a licence.