Drove into rear of vehicle at junction

As he drove out at a give way junction a 25-year-old man collided with the rear of another vehicle.

Adrian Tona, whose address was given as Parkmore, Craigavon, was fined £75 last Wednesday at the local magistrates’ court for driving without due care and attention.

He was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on December 15 last year police received a report of a damage only accident on the Mahon Road in Portadown.

A motorist reported that a car emerging from a give way junction had crashed into the rear of his vehicle.

The drivers exchanged details, the court was told.

Police spoke to the defendant who confirmed he had been involved in a collision and when interviewed made a full and frank admission.

It was pointed out to the court the defendant had no record.

A defending solicitor said his client accepted responsibility for the accident when he was distracted momentarily when coming out of the junction and was not paying attention.