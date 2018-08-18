Drove to get food after having a few drinks

After taking a few drinks at his sister’s house a 49-year-old man drove to get something to eat and was well over the drink drive limit when stopped by police in Lurgan.

Damien Paul John McGurran, Brett Avenue, Lurgan, was banned from driving for 16 months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He was also fined £300 for driving with excess alcohol in his breath on July 22 this year.

For not having insurance he was fined £200 and a £100 fine was imposed for not having a vehicle test certificate.

On each of these offences he was also given concurrent 12 month disqualifications.

The court heard that at 12.45am police stopped him in William Street in Lurgan and there was a smell of alcohol on his breath. A breath test gave a reading of 69.

Checks showed there was no insurance in place and the test certificate had expired.

Mr Pat Vernon, representing the defendant, said McGurran had been at his sister’s house and had a few drinks when he decided to go and get something to eat.

He explained the sister’s car was off the road so his client decided to jump into his car to go and get something to eat.

Mr Vernon added the police confiscated the car and it was scrapped.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, certified the defendant suitable for the drink driving course which, on completion, would reduce his period of disqualification to 12 months.