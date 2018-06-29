Drug ‘rots the human from inside out’

After appearing very nervous when he saw police a 41-year-old man threw a package containing drugs onto the ground, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Roman Jezo, William Street, Portadown, admitted unlawful possession of a class A drug, heroin, and class B drugs, cannabis and amphetamine, on February 2 this year.

For each of the three offences he was sentenced to three months in prison, suspended for two years.

The court heard that at 4.40pm police on mobile patrol saw the defendant walking in Burnbrae Avenue towards Thomas Street in Portadown.

He was nervous and fidgeting in his pocket. Police saw him toss a small package onto the ground beside him.

There were two small wraps in the package and Jezo said one contained ‘weed’ and ‘speed’ and the other contained heroin.

A defence barrister said his client had an addiction issue and given the serious nature of the charge the custody threshold had been crossed.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said she was shocked that he didn’t know when he was buying heroin it was involving human trafficking, child prostitution and child pornography.

She added that according to the pre-sentence report the defendant had managed to remain drug free for ten years before he relapsed.

“Heroin is a pernicious drug that rots the human being from inside out. Most people can spot a heroin user from 100 paces,” said Judge Kelly. “If there were no users there would be no suppliers.”

She said there was only one sentence she could impose but given the defendant’s plea of guilty and lack of record she suspended the prison terms.