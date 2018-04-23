Drugs and causing unecessary suffering to dog is probed after planned PSNI searches

A 36-year-old man has been arrested drugs offences and causing unnecessary suffering to a dog.

In a planned operation in locations across Lurgan Portadown and Magheralin, drugs spanning Class A, B and C were seized by the PSNI.

On Saturday during a PSNI planned operation in Portadown, police recovered a haul of drugs.

One man aged 36 was arrested for five counts of possession and supply offences of Class A, B and C drugs as well as a count of theft.

The unnecessary suffering caused to the pictured dog also being investigated by police.

According to the PSNI Craigavon on their Facebook Page, they stated: “Whilst the investigating officer was interviewing him about this, the other searching officers were out and about in Portadown, Lurgan and Magheralin detecting three other males in possession of Class B drugs and one of them was also carrying a knuckle duster offensive weapon.

“They are now awaiting their invitation to court.

“The 36-year-old man arrested has been released on bail pending further enquiries.”