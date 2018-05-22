Drugs found in police raids

Police have been praised after Class A and B drugs were found in an operation in Portadown this morning.

It is understood a house was searched in the Bridge Street area. Also two students were searched after reports they were acting suspiciously in Edenvilla Park.

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie MC said: “Drugs continue to be a menace and a threat to every young person in our town

“The discovery of both Class A and Class B drugs in a PSNI operation this morning shows that the fight against drugs will continue.

“In a follow up operation 2 students from a local school were found acting suspiciously and on questioning they were found to be in possession of Class B drugs.

“I commend the PSNI and the community for this morning’s operation. It is important that they have support from everyone in society - particularly elected representatives,” he said.

“I continue to call for anyone who has any suspicions to contact the PSNI.