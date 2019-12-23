Drugs worth £88k seized in PSNI Op

Drugs with a street value of almost £88k have been found in the southern PSNI regionover the past two weeks, it has been revealed.

Police said they also arrested 45 people during raids across the Upper Bann and Co Armagh areas.

Drugs have been a major scourge in the area for several years with some complaints that not enough had beendone to capture the dealers.

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: “We told you at the start of December that we were focusing on street level drug dealing as part of our Operation Season’s Greetings.

“Over a two week period we seized £87,700 of drugs in South Area. We made 84 seizures of drugs and arrested 45 people.

“Our message is clear – there is no space for illegal drug activity in our communities.

“We will continue to proactively target illegal drug activity and bring offenders before the courts to make our communities safer,”said the PSNI spokesperson.#

“If you have information that can help please phone us on 101.”