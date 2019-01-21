Early morning drunken disturbance ends in arrest

A man has been arrested after a morning drunken disturbance in Lurgan.

A police spokesperson said the incident, at Grattan St around 10.30am on Saturday morning last, resulted in one person being punched on the head.

A man was taken to hospital while another was arrested for assault.

Police said: “If you were in or around Grattan Street between 10am and 1030am on Saturday morning and heard or saw any disturbance (other than us taking our man to the car in cuffs!) please give us a call and ask for my good self. Incident number 433 refers.”