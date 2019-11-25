Elderly woman aged 101 victim of robbery spree in NI town

A 101-year-old woman was one of several victims of robbed by a masked man in one NI town last night (Sunday).

The elderly lady was in one of four houses targetted by the thief.

Police are appealing for information.

Properties in the Ridgeway Park and Village Walk were robbed and it is understood a large quantity of cash was stolen from at least one of the homes.

A man was arrested in the Lurgan area and police say a 29-year-old is helping them with enquiries.

Police said: “Police in Portadown are investigating four burglaries which occurred yesterday evening (Sunday). In one of the properties a large amount of cash was stolen.

“The dwellings were targeted as the burglar may have believed they were unoccupied at the time.

“A description was obtained from one of the scenes which has now resulted in an arrest as short time later in the Lurgan area.

“A 29 year old Northern Irish male is now assisting police with enquiries. Report suspicious activity to Police on 101. Crime in action call 999.”