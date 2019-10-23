Essex Police hunt N.I. brothers Ronan and Christopher Hughes wanted on suspicion of manslaughter of 39 men and women found dead in refrigerated trailer

Two brothers from Northern Ireland are wanted in connection with the manslaughter of 39 men and women found dead inside a refrigerated lorry container in Essex last week.

Ronan Hughes, 40, from Armagh, and his brother Christopher, 34, and also from Armagh, are wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking.

Ronan Hughes, who also goes by the name Rowan, and Christopher have links to both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Detective Chief Superintendent Stuart Hooper, who is leading the investigation, said: “Finding and speaking to the Hughes brothers is crucial to our investigation.

“At this time we believe they are in Northern Ireland but they also have links to the Irish Republic.

“If you know where they are or have any information about their whereabouts I need you to call my team.

“This is a case where 39 men and women have tragically died and support from the community is going to be vital to help bring those responsible to justice.

“You may think the piece of information might be insignificant but even the smallest detail could be vital so please contact my officers on 101 or online at: the UK Police Major Incident Public Reporting site

“I appreciate you may not want to speak to the police so you can also contact Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.”



Maurice Robinson, 25, of Laurel Drive, Craigavon, Northern Ireland, has been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration, and money laundering and is next due to appear at the Old Bailey on November 25.

Three other people arrested – a 38 year-old man, a 38 year-old woman, and a 46 year-old man – have all been released on bail until November.