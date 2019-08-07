‘Exceptional arrogance’ over uninsured cars

When police stopped two cars at Aghagallon a 57-year-old man admitted owning both of them but neither of the vehicles had insurance.

Bozhko Mitev Iliev, whose address was given to the court as Lake Street, Lurgan, admitted permitting someone to drive without insurance on May 25 this year.

He also pleaded guilty to driving uninsured on the same date.

The court heard that at approximately 11.52am a police mobile patrol at Whitehall Road, Aghagallon, stopped two vehicles.

The defendant was driving one of the vehicles and said he was the registered owner of the car.

He said he also owned the other vehicle which he had purchased in Belfast for £400.

This vehicle was being driven by a family member, the court was told.

A police check on the system showed there was no insurance in place for either vehicle.

Defence barrister Ciara Ennis said her client had bought the new car to replace his old car and had cancelled the insurance on this vehicle.

She explained that he had intended to take the old car to his cousin’s house to have it scrapped.

Miss Ennis added that Iliev thought that the new car was covered and this covered him for a short period of time.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that the defendant hadn’t bothered to check the legal system.

“It is exceptional arrogance to assume that Bulgarian law applied in Northern Ireland,” she added.

Judge Kelly fined him £200 on each of the two charges and ordered him to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

She also banned him from driving for two months.