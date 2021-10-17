Female motorist injured as man with knife demands car keys

Police arrested a man in Lurgan following reports that a man carrying a large knife approached two females and demanded they hand over their car keys.

By Mark Rainey
Sunday, 17th October 2021, 10:42 am
Updated Sunday, 17th October 2021, 10:57 am
PSNI

One of the women is said to have sustained minor injuries during the incident that occurred around 5.30pm on Saturday at Monbrief Walk in the Taghnevan area.

A PSNI said detained man is aged in his 20s.

He has been arrested on suspicion of possessing article with blade or point in a public place.

Inspector Kerr said: “Police responded after a report of two females had been approached by a man who is alleged to have produced a large knife and demanded their car keys.

“One of the women sustained minor injuries.

“We are appealing for information and witnesses which may assist the investigation to contact the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1480 16/10/21.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at wwwcrimestoppers-uk.org/.