Fiancee of murder victim Nathan Gibson 'blown away by love and support'

A funding page has been launched to help the young fiancee of murder victim Nathan Gibson with his funeral costs.

The 25-year-old father of a little boy was brutally killed last Thursday night and his body discovered close to Craigavon Lakes.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help his fiancee, Joanna Black, who has been left traumatised by her ordeal

The page information said: "I'm sure you have all seen the news of how Nathan was so cruelly taken.

"Nathan's young fiancée Joanna is now left struggling to come to terms with such a traumatic ordeal, while trying to plan a funeral and find a new home for her and their little boy, which won't be easy as she now requires time off work.

"If anyone would like to make a small donation this would be more than appreciated.

"Joanna and Nathan spent their lives helping others but now she needs a little help to get through this all."

This morning Joanna said she has been 'blown away by the love and suppor't she has received since Nathan died.

She added that she is overwhelmed by how generous people have been.

If you would like to donate, you can click on this link https://www.gofundme.com/f/nathan-gibson-funeral-expenses?utm_source=facebook&fbclid=IwAR2x5zj4ZtlFU1SyiZoKY3aR_HBXDivEukHOjZbwHYXgHhbRp3O56AswfHI