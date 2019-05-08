Fine and points for speeding offence

A 38-year-old woman was fined £75 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a speeding offence.

Christine Moore, Derrygavad Road, Portadown, was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on October 1 last year she was travelling at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the Moy Road, Portadown.

In a letter to the court she said she was unable to attend a speed awareness course because of illness.

She added that she tried to pay by cheque but there was some confusion over the cheque.

The defendant said she was really sorry and was embarrassed and worried sick over the matter.